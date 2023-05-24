James Richard 'Dick' Swift

Hawarden, Iowa

James Richard "Dick" Swift, 91, of Hawarden, passed away on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at his home.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 25, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Hawarden with Father Roger Linnan officiating. Burial, with military rites, will follow at Grace Hill Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be from 5 to 7 p.m. today followed by a prayer service at 7 p.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church. The Porter Funeral Home in Hawarden is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent to www.porterfuneralhomes.com.

James Richard "Dick" Swift was born Nov. 20, 1931, in Hawarden to Irving and Frances (Lily) Swift. After graduating from Hawarden High School in 1950, he entered the U.S. Navy, where he served as a gunner aboard the USS Orleck from 1950 to 1954. After being honorably discharged, he returned to Hawarden, where he met his future wife, Clarabelle Suedbeck. They were united in marriage on Oct. 6, 1956.

Dick worked as a butcher for many years, eventually buying Hawarden Meats from Dean Martinson, where he continued to work, retiring in 1996.

Dick hated Iowa winters but loved the summers. You could usually find him on the golf course, and afterwards at a card table. He also enjoyed a little fishing. Poker nights were a weekly thing, with lucky Dick toting his big jar of quarters around, bragging to anyone who would listen.

Dick enjoyed watching his kids' sporting events in his younger days and watching West Sioux Falcon sports on TV in his older days.

He is survived by seven children, Phil (Karen) Swift of Ankeny, Iowa, Matt Swift of North Liberty, Iowa, Mark (Lisa) Swift of Brentwood, Calif., Judy (Dave) Van Bruggen of Hawarden, Brian (Anne) Swift of Sioux Center, Iowa, Carrie (Kevin) Lewis of Dublin, Calif., and Tony (Audra) Swift of Virginia Beach, Va.; 17 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and of course, loyal companion, Ruby.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Belle; infant son, James, Jr.; sister, Patty Keiser and her husband Butch; daughter-in-law, LeAnn Swift; and his parents.

The family prefers memorials be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, Tenn.

In Dad's own famous words, "I'm out of gas."

Until we meet again, Dad, rest in peace.