Marcus, Iowa
James Robert Cave, 92, of Marcus, passed away at his home with his family at his side on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Peace Lutheran Church in Marcus. The Rev. Kevin Roop will officiate. Burial will follow in Marcus–Amherst Cemetery. Visitation will begin 3 p.m. Monday, with the family present at 5 p.m., and a prayer service at 7 p.m., at the church. There will also be one hour of visitation prior to the service Tuesday at the church. The Earnest–Johnson Funeral Home in Marcus is assisting James’ family with funeral arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be directed through www.mauerjohnsonfh.com
James Robert Cave, son of Merle and Deliah (Cook) Cave, was born Oct. 16, 1926, in Marcus, Iowa, and had lived on the same farm all of his life. He attended country school at Amherst No. 4, and graduated from Marcus High School in 1944. He served in the U.S. Navy from January 1945 until August 1946. On Sept. 2, 1951, he was married to his lifelong companion of 67 plus years, Lorraine Bay of Germantown, Iowa.
Jim started farming in rural Marcus with his dad, Merle in 1946 until the mid-60s, when he took over the family farm. He continued to farm the Century farm and was later joined by his sons but remained extremely active through the 2018 harvest. Farming was his passion and he was known and admired throughout the community for being seen over the years with his tractor and two wagons hauling grain to the Little Sioux Ethanol Plant.
In the early years, Jim was involved with the family horse trading business with his dad as well as grain and livestock business. Jim has held numerous offices at Peace Lutheran Church, was a 4-H leader, on the board at Farmers Coop Elevator in Marcus, and always helped with different organizations in the Marcus community. Jim also spent countless hours attending his children’s and grandchildren’s sporting events and school activities.
Jim is survived by his wife, Lorraine of Marcus; children, Joyce (Jamie) Coughlin of Sioux City, Shirley Cave of Richfield, Minn., Gene (Patricia) Cave of Remsen, Iowa, Betty (Al) Weihe of Vacaville, Calif., Don (Michelle) Cave of Marcus, Charlie Cave of Harlan, Iowa, Dale (Barb) Cave of Marcus, and Bev (John) Kampa of St. Paul, Minn.; 21 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; brother, Glenn Cave of Cherokee, Iowa; and sister-in-law, Luella Wallin of Paullina, Iowa.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents; a great-grandchild; siblings, Dorothy Gabel, Kenneth Cave, Mary Carlson, Gracie Holtgrewe and Lucille Bishop; as well as other family members.