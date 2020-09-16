James Ronald Fox

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

James Ronald "Jim" Fox

Sioux City

James Ronald "Jim" Fox, 75, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020 at his residence.

Funeral Services will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday at Faith United Presbyterian Church with Reverend Dr. David Koehler officiating. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation, with family present, will be one hour prior to services at the church. Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel is assisting the family. Online Condolences may be offered at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Jim was born on Dec. 1, 1944 in Long Beach, Calif. to Richard M. and Fern I. (Dettman) Fox. He received his education in Fenton, Iowa, at the North Union Community School. Jim married Carlotta Hamilton on Aug. 5, 1966 in Primghar, Iowa. The couple resided in Spencer, Iowa, from 1966 until 1981, when they moved to Sioux City.

While in Spencer, Jim worked at Morton Buildings. He worked at Bramec Corporation in North Sioux City from 1981 until 1992 when he joined the crew at Gerkin Doors and Windows in South Sioux City. Jim enjoyed fishing as a hobby.