Alcester, S.D.

James Sommervold, 87, of Alcester, entered his heavenly home on Feb. 11, 2020.

Services will be 10 a.m. Monday at Big Springs Baptist Church in rural Alcester. Burial will be in Nora Cemetery, with military rites. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. today at Wass Funeral Chapel in Alcester.

Jim is survived by his wife, Dolores "Dee"; stepson, Gene Johnson; stepdaughter, Joni (Tim) Cleary, and their children, Andrew and Emily; his sister-in-law, MaryAnn Ter Wee; brother, Richard; nieces, nephews; and many friends.

