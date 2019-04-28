Sioux City
90, died Thursday, April 18, 2019. Service: April 29 at 10 a.m., Faith Lutheran Church. Burial: Memorial Park Cemetery, followed by celebration of life at noon, Delta Hotels, South Sioux. Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel.
Sioux City
