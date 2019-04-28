{{featured_button_text}}

Sioux City

90, died Thursday, April 18, 2019.  Service:  April 29 at 10 a.m., Faith Lutheran Church.  Burial:  Memorial Park Cemetery, followed by celebration of life at noon, Delta Hotels, South Sioux.  Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel.

the life of: James T. Ahrendt
