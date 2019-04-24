Sioux City
James T. Ahrendt, 90, of Sioux City, passed away peacefully on April 18, 2019, at Countryside Healthcare Center after battling Alzheimer's disease for more than 11 years.
Services will be 10 a.m. Monday at Faith Lutheran Church. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. After interment, lunch and celebration of life will begin at noon at Delta Hotels South Sioux City Riverfront (former Marina Inn). Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be made to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
James "Jim" was born on Aug. 13, 1928, in Springfield, Minn., to Theodore and Elsa (Meyer) Ahrendt. As a child, he moved with his family to Sioux City and was a lifelong resident. Jim graduated from Leeds High School in Sioux City and worked as a cattle broker for most of his life. He owned A & A Cattle Company in Sioux City with his son, Michael "Mike," and loved spending time there – whether working, gardening, being with his beloved dogs or simply supervising.
Jim was united in marriage to Dolores C. (Faust) Ahrendt on Oct. 23, 1955. During their 63 years of marriage, Jim and Dolores enjoyed traveling together, spending time with their children and grandchildren, and hosting family and friends at their lake home in Minnesota. An avid fisherman and early riser, Jim appreciated nature and loved being outside for sunrises – whether on his boat or having coffee with Dolores on the shore. He especially enjoyed his fishing trips to Canada with his son and friends and was always eager for the next fishing season to start.
Jim was a charter member of Faith Lutheran Church, a member of the Sioux City Livestock Exchange and Livestock Marketing Association.
Those left to remember his bright smile and big personality include his wife, Dolores of Sioux City; children, Linda (Rory) Friedow of Kanawha, Iowa, Michael (Debbie) Ahrendt of Sioux City, and Laura (Dan) Vanden Bosch of Des Moines; grandchildren, Caelen (Megan) Friedow of Kanawha, Braden (Heather) Friedow of Polk City, Iowa, Jordan (Chris) Butler of Eden Prairie, Minn., Cody (Krista) Ahrendt of Eden Prairie, Austin Ahrendt of Fort Worth, Texas, and Skylar and Eric Vanden Bosch of Des Moines; great-grandchildren, Addison and Carson Friedow of Kanawha, Harrison Friedow of Polk City, and Sloane Butler of Eden Prairie; brother, Harold (Karen) Ahrendt of Woodland Park, Colo.; sisters, Ruth Lange of Rockwell City, Iowa, and Mary Lou Schmidt of Ocheyedan, Iowa; and many other extended family members.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
Memorial contributions may be made to Mr. Goodfellows Charities of Sioux City or the Siouxland Humane Society.