James T. 'Jim' Ahrendt 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Sioux City × Continue reading your article with a digital subscription. Already a subscriber? Log in or Activate your account. Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}} {{html}} More Close Sign up Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue. {{featured_button_text}} 90, died Thursday, April 18, 2019. Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Celebrate the life of: James T. 'Jim' Ahrendt Send Flowers Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone. Load comments Find an Obituary Since yesterday Past 2 days Past 3 days Past week Past month Past year Any day Range Search Write your loved one's storyFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. Obituaries submitted by family members are also accepted pending proper verification of the death. Submit an Obituary More Latest Local Offers Sioux City Journal Communications The man who stops advertising to save money is like Thorpe & Co. Jewellers Tip of the Month: Questions and Answers to tell you What You Need to Know About Synthetic Diamonds Thorpe & Co. Jewellers Tip of the Month: Questions and Answers to tell you What You Need to Know About Synthetic Diamonds Print Ads Ad Vault A1 Skybox Apr 19, 2019 Sioux City Journal Communications 712-293-4250 Website Events Ads Ad Vault Front page -4/17 Apr 17, 2019 Ad Vault Siouxland Hot Spots - Week 5-B 4/18/19 Apr 18, 2019 Sgt. Brew 701 1st St, Sergeant Bluff, IA 51054 712-574-2531 Ad Vault DC+ Directory 1 hr ago Sioux City Journal Communications 712-293-4250 Website Events Ads Ad Vault Castle Pub's Weekender 4/18/19 Apr 18, 2019 Castle Pub & Grill 4400 Singing Hills Blvd, Sioux City, IA 51106 712-271-8699 Ads featured City of Lake View 9 hrs ago City of Lake View PO Box 18, Lake View, IA 51450 Ad Vault A1 Skybox Apr 17, 2019 Sioux City Journal Communications 712-293-4250 Website Events Ads Heat Front Page Sticky: April 25 (Back Artwor Apr 16, 2019 C W Suter Services 1800 11th St, Sioux City, IA 51101 712-252-3007 Website Ad Vault Pros to Know Apr Apr 14, 2019 Northern Hills Retirement Community Assisted Living 4002 Teton Trce, Sioux City, IA 51104 712-239-9402 Ad Vault Gingerich 1 hr ago CNA/(2x2 Network) 319 E 5th Street, DES MOINES, IA 50309 515-244-2145