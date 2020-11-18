James Thomas Hoaas

Lincoln, Neb., formerly Sioux City

James Thomas Hoaas, 72, of Lincoln and formerly of Sioux City, passed away at his home peacefully in his chair on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020.

Due to Covid restrictions, services will be held for immediate family on Friday at Cathedral of the Epiphany in Sioux City. Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

James was born on Sept. 22, 1948, in Sioux City to Anna (Tsoutsouris) and Charles Hoaas. He went to various Sioux City schools and graduated from Bishop Heelan Catholic School. A lifelong Catholic, he volunteered his time working the Grecian dinners and was also a member of St. Peter's Catholic Church in Lincoln.

James worked at Gelita, formerly Kind & Knox Gelatin, for 35 years as a laborer. He served as Vice President for Union Local 1132 for a number of years. He lived and believed in his union and was active every year grilling at his company picnic.