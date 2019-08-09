Jefferson, S.D.
James W. Elwell, 70, of Jefferson, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, at home with his wife and son by his side. He had cancer for the past six years and the last two years with Leukemia were the fight of his life.
Services will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City. Burial will be at a later date in McCook Lake Cemetery. Visitation will be noon until the service time Saturday at the funeral home.
Jim was born on Oct. 18, 1948, in Manilla, Iowa, to Charles and Arlene (Walters) Elwell. He married the girl of his dreams, Roberta Anderson, on Nov. 16, 1968 and together they were blessed with two sons.
Jim worked at several packing plants in the Siouxland area. He started buying rental property, and oh the stories he could tell about some of his tenants. He was most recently employed by RailCrew Xpress.
Family and friends meant so much to Jim. He enjoyed riding his Harley, tractor pulls, and NASCAR racing, Dale Earnhardt Sr. being his favorite driver. Jim also was an avid Iowa Hawkeye and Sioux City Bandits fan.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Roberta Elwell of Jefferson; son, Scot of Merrill, Iowa; daughter-in-law, Michelle (Dan) Evert of Sioux City; granddaughter, Ashley (Max) Cote of New York; grandson, Jacob Elwell of Sioux City; siblings, Colleen (Delbert) Dent of Omaha, Wayne (JoAnn) Elwell of Charter Oak, Iowa, Dennis (Pam) Elwell of Florida, and Linda (Lyle) Nordby of Irwin, Iowa; adopted granddaughter, Alexandria Schoultz; and many nieces and nephews.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents; son, Jim; brother, Curtis; nephew, Brian; and his in-law, Lyle and Darlene Anderson.
Memorials may be directed to the family and they will donate to the organizations of their choosing at a later date.