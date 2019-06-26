{{featured_button_text}}
James Horn

Jim Horn

Lincoln, Neb., formerly Sioux City

James William Horn, 74, of Lincoln, formerly of Sioux City, passed away Wednesday, June 5, 2019.

Celebration of life service will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Stone State Park Lodge in Sioux City. Graveside services will be 3 p.m. Friday in Calvary Cemetery.

Jim was a former realtor in Sioux City for most of his life. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, and having coffee with his friends in the mornings.

Jim is survived by six children; 12 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; two ex-wives; one partner; and two sisters.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Clair Horn; and a brother, Patrick Horn.

