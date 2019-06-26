Lincoln, Neb., formerly Sioux City
James William Horn, 74, of Lincoln, formerly of Sioux City, passed away Wednesday, June 5, 2019.
Celebration of life service will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Stone State Park Lodge in Sioux City. Graveside services will be 3 p.m. Friday in Calvary Cemetery.
Jim was a former realtor in Sioux City for most of his life. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, and having coffee with his friends in the mornings.
Jim is survived by six children; 12 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; two ex-wives; one partner; and two sisters.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Clair Horn; and a brother, Patrick Horn.