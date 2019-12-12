Sioux City
James W. 'Jim' Reese, 93, died Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Sioux City.
Services will be 11 a.m. Friday at Christy-Smith Funeral Homes, Morningside. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
James William 'Jim' Reese, the son of Leslie and Myrtle (Charles) Reese, was born Feb. 23, 1926, in St. Louis, Mo. He received his education in Sioux City. At a young age, Jim worked at a local grocery store to help support his family and was later employed at the Chesterman Coca-Cola Company.
In January of 1945, Jim enlisted in the U.S. Navy. He served on the USS Croatan Aircraft Carrier in the North Atlantic toward the end of World War II. After Jim’s honorable discharge in April of 1946, he enlisted with the National Guard, where he served until 1952.
On Jan. 30, 1948, Jim was united in marriage with Elizabeth 'Betty' Allyn in Sioux City. In 1953, Jim went to work at the Sioux City Fire Department. He worked his way up to Captain and was, at times, the Acting Assistant Chief. Jim retired in 1982.
Jim enjoyed playing the guitar and loved watching westerns. He also attended the South Bottoms Reunions.
Jim is survived by his wife, Betty of Sioux City; two children Judy (Mike) Roe of Parkville, Mo., and Don (Connie) Reese of Sioux City; two grandchildren Brent (Donna) Chaplin and Kirk (Lori) Chaplin; three great-grandchildren Dylan, Conor, and Logan; a sister Kathryne Bliven of Sioux City; and many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter Linda Ferree; a brother John Reese; a sister Frances Churchill; and an infant sister Patsy.