Sioux City
James W. "Jim" Piersol, 74, of Sioux City, passed away Monday, March 18, 2019.
Graveside services will be 1 p.m. Saturday in Memorial Park Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Berger Northside Chapel. Online condolences may be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Jim, the son of Charles and Ruby (Hediger) Piersol, was born on March 23, 1944, in Sioux City. Jim married Karla Bice on Aug. 15, 1981 in Sioux City.
He worked for the Sioux City Foundry for 34 years. He started working nights fixing forklifts. Over the years, he worked his way up to maintenance foreman and this was the position he held when he retired.
Jim had many hobbies, which included fishing, camping, and working on cars underneath the shade tree in his back yard. He was an avid gun enthusiast. His passion for guns included fixing, buying, collecting and hunting.
Jim is survived by his wife, Karla Piersol of Sioux City; his two cats, Buddy and Cloud; and two nephews, Lloyd (Shelia) Clark and children, Taylor, Michaela, Jordan, Brianna and Karis of Texas, and Bill Clark of Sioux City and his son, Ashton.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Piersol and Ruby Hediger; sister, Norma Mara; and brother, Norman Piersol.