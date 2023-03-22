James William 'Jim' Welden

Akron, Iowa

James William "Jim" Welden, 80, of Akron passed away on Friday, March 17, 2023.

Per his wishes, Jim will be cremated and no public services will be held. Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Berger Northside Chapel. Online condolences may be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Jim was born on Sept. 27, 1942 in Columbia, Mo., to James Wesley and Irene (Johnson) Welden. He graduated from Independence High School in Independence, Mo. After high school, he joined the United States Air Force, where he served during the Cuban Crisis and the Vietnam War. Jim was a proud veteran, and was even looking forward to going on the next upcoming Midwest Honor Flight.

Following his service in the Air Force, Jim returned to school and obtained his Associates Degree in Business from Indian Hills Community College in Ottumwa, Iowa. He married Mary Ann Newlon on Aug. 5, 1967, in Ottumwa, and the couple lived there until the 90s where Jim was an antique dealer.

Jim was an avid antique lover and made antique dealing his life's work, in which he was active up until his passing.

He was a very generous man. For the past several years, he had donated turkeys to people in need in his home community of Akron. He also had purchased bikes for the Woodbury County Sheriff's Department.

He is survived by a brother, Dale Welden (Connie) of South Carolina; daughter, Marcy Kollbaum (Bradley) of Remsen, Iowa; and two grandchildren, whom he loved very much, Emily Rigney (Tyler Van Grouw) of Sioux Center, Iowa, and Ethan Rigney of Remsen.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Mary Ann Welden; and sister, Linda Bufkin.

Memorials may be directed to Jim's family.