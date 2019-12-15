Niceville, Fla., formerly Sioux City
James William Kilberg, Sir William, Knight of Kasselburg, 86, of Niceville, formerly Sioux City, passed away in the loving arms of his family, Sunday morning, Dec. 1, 2019.
A Remembrance and Celebration of Bill's life is planned for June 2020 in Sioux City.
He was born Feb. 3, 1933, in Sioux City, the son of Charles Kilberg and Ruth (Anshutz) Kilberg. Fondly known as "Bill," he graduated from Central High School in Sioux City. Following graduation, he served in the United States Army, 6th Army Division in Fort Leonard Wood, Mo. With an honorable discharge in 1954 as a Corporal, he went on to serve six more years in the Army Reserves.
He had a career with the United States Post Office starting as a clerk and letter carrier and retiring as the Postmaster of Milford, Iowa, after 35 years of service. Through his life, Bill was a member of the AmVets, American Legion, the Shriners Abu-Bekr Temple-Oriental Band Association, The Scottish Rite of Sioux City, and the National Association of Active and Retired Postmasters.
Bill and his family traveled to Germany in 2005, where he was bestowed the honor of "Sir William," Knight of Kasselburg, by the Herald Arnold von Kilburg of the Kilburg Dynasty. Sir William was proud to display his family heritage and crest as well as to carry on the legacy of the Deutsche Ritter-Orden, the ancient German knightly order founded in 1190.
Bill was very beloved, one of the kindest you would ever meet, and a true gentleman. His sense of humor and wit could light up every room and bring a smile to every person he encountered. Bill enjoyed his free time in carpentry work and upgrading the homes they lived in. A skilled craftsman, Bill had a visionary eye for artistry and details.
Bill met the love of his life, Marilyn in the summer of 1955, and they recently celebrated their 64th wedding anniversary. Bill adored Marilyn and said she was always his inspiration to lead a better life. "She has always been my best friend." Bill and Marilyn provided well for their family and took many vacations. They had a summer cottage on Lake Okoboji which Bill eventually built into a spacious permanent home on Millers Bay. In 1989, they retired to Florida to enjoy the warmer weather and be near family and friends.
His memory will live on in the hearts of his family, wife, Marilyn; three daughters, Kris (Bob) Vogt of Sioux City, Karen (Jack) Seabrooke of Jacksonville, Fla., and Kellie Jo Kilberg of Freeport, Fla.; one son, Charles Kilberg of Niceville, Fla.; one granddaughter, Tori Seabrooke of Jacksonville, Fla.; his brothers, Robert (Cheryl) Kilberg of South Sioux City, Jerry (Sandy) Kilberg of Sioux City, and Michael (Patti) Kilberg of Gainesville, Fla.; his sister, Joan Patrick of Denver, Colo.; sister-in-law, Darlene Kilberg of Sioux City; and many nephews and nieces.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Ruth Kilberg; his brother, Raymond Kilberg; sister, Helen (Robert) Rarick; and other relatives.
Our family greatly appreciates the outpouring of love and support through the loss of this extraordinary man.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations to the America Kidney Fund (www.kidneyfund.org), the Shriners Hospital for Children (www.donate.lovetotherescue.org/give) or the Emerald Coast Hospice, 550 Redstone Avenue, Ste. 310, Crestview, FL 32536.