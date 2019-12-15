James William Kilberg

Bill was very beloved, one of the kindest you would ever meet, and a true gentleman. His sense of humor and wit could light up every room and bring a smile to every person he encountered. Bill enjoyed his free time in carpentry work and upgrading the homes they lived in. A skilled craftsman, Bill had a visionary eye for artistry and details.

Bill met the love of his life, Marilyn in the summer of 1955, and they recently celebrated their 64th wedding anniversary. Bill adored Marilyn and said she was always his inspiration to lead a better life. "She has always been my best friend." Bill and Marilyn provided well for their family and took many vacations. They had a summer cottage on Lake Okoboji which Bill eventually built into a spacious permanent home on Millers Bay. In 1989, they retired to Florida to enjoy the warmer weather and be near family and friends.