Jan C. Koenigs

Sioux City

Jan C. Koenigs, 62, of Sioux City, passed away unexpectedly on June 20, 2020.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Church of the Nativity. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. today at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Online condolences may be made to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Jan was born on Jan. 21, 1958, in Ida Grove, Iowa, to Donald and LaVonne (Streck) Christiansen. She graduated from Ida Grove High School in 1976 and went on to attend Iowa Lakes College. Jan worked at MCI for many years and was currently at Allied Financial.

She was united in marriage to Joe Koenigs on Nov. 26, 1977 in Ida Grove. Jan loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and she was their number one fan, always keeping them busy.

She enjoyed umpiring and refereeing softball and volleyball up until the time of her death. Jan enjoyed traveling with her husband, riding on the four-wheeler, motorcycle and convertible, doing yard work and crocheting. She was a member of Nativity Catholic Church and the SOA, Siouxland Officials Association.