Jan C. Koenigs
Sioux City
Jan C. Koenigs, 62, of Sioux City, passed away unexpectedly on June 20, 2020.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Church of the Nativity. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. today at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Online condolences may be made to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Jan was born on Jan. 21, 1958, in Ida Grove, Iowa, to Donald and LaVonne (Streck) Christiansen. She graduated from Ida Grove High School in 1976 and went on to attend Iowa Lakes College. Jan worked at MCI for many years and was currently at Allied Financial.
She was united in marriage to Joe Koenigs on Nov. 26, 1977 in Ida Grove. Jan loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and she was their number one fan, always keeping them busy.
She enjoyed umpiring and refereeing softball and volleyball up until the time of her death. Jan enjoyed traveling with her husband, riding on the four-wheeler, motorcycle and convertible, doing yard work and crocheting. She was a member of Nativity Catholic Church and the SOA, Siouxland Officials Association.
Those left to honor her memory include her husband, Joe Koenigs of Sioux City; mother, LaVonne Christiansen of Ida Grove; daughters, Jody (Dan) Sanford of Lawton, Iowa, Julie (Tom) Babb of Tea, S.D., and Jeri (James) Gossett, Le Mars, Iowa; grandchildren, Kayle, Kaitlyn and Christopher Sanford, Nathan, Jaycie and Allie Babb, and Alona, Jenna and Johnathan Gossett; siblings, Sandy (Mike) Einfelt of Seattle, Wash., Brad (Michelle) Christiansen of Ida Grove, twin sister, Joy (Melvin) Booth of Carroll, Iowa, Brian (Lisa) Christiansen of Ida Grove, Cindy (Tim) Larson of Ames, Iowa, and Rondel Murray of Charter Oak, Iowa; brothers-in-law, Tom Berens of Bettendorf, Iowa; and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her father, Donald Christiansen; stepfather, Donald Murray; and her sister, Patty Berens.
Memorials may be made to Siouxland Officials Association Scholarship Fund or Nativity Men's and Women's Club.
