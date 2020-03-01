Norfolk, Neb., formerly Laurel, Neb. area

Jane Cochran, 91, of Norfolk, formerly of the Laurel area, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at a Norfolk care center.

Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7, at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel in Sioux City. Burial will be in Graceland Park Cemetery at Sioux City. No visitation is planned. Online condolences may be expressed at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Alma Jane, the daughter of William and Grace (Lorance) Ellyson, was born Oct. 4, 1928, in Newcastle, Neb. She was raised on a farm and attended country school near Newcastle. During high school, she moved into Newcastle and worked as a waitress until graduating from Newcastle High School.

On March 1, 1947, Jane was united in marriage to Hubert “Duffy” Allen Cochran in Sioux City, and this union was blessed with six children. Jane and Duffy made their home in Sioux City, and then moved to Willmar, Minn., for a short time for Duffy’s work with the railroad. They moved back to a farm near Newcastle and later moved into town. Jane worked at Lund Upholstery. Jane and Duffy had made their home in South Sioux City and Laurel, Neb. Duffy passed away on Sept. 4, 2000. Recently, Jane made her home in Norfolk to be closer to family.