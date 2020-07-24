× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Jane E. Prichard

West Lafayette, Ind., formerly Sioux City

Jane Elizabeth Prichard, 72, of West Lafayette, formerly of Sioux City, passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at her residence.

Memorial services will be 2:30 p.m. Thursday, July 30, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 1201 W. Clifton Ave., in Sioux City. You may sign the guest book and leave memories at www.soller-baker.com.

Jane was born on July 11, 1947, in Sioux City, to the late Guy and Viola (Hauff) Todd. Jane received her undergraduate degree from the University of Nebraska and her master's degree from the University of Northern Colorado.

On June 12, 1993, she married William K. Prichard in Le Mars, Iowa and he survives. Jane was an elementary teacher in the Kingsley Pierson School District before teaching 27 years as a special education teacher at Kluckhohn School in Le Mars.

She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and Delta Delta Delta Sorority. Jane enjoyed family, traveling, reading, quilting and genealogy.

Surviving are her husband, William K. Prichard of West Lafayette; a sister, Susan Spooner of Waverly, Iowa; daughter, Karissa Fritz (husband, Carter) and son, Dustin Prichard (wife, Ashley); and grandchildren, Harper, Karagan and Larson Fritz, and Wyatt and Walker Prichard.

To plant a tree in memory of Jane Prichard as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.