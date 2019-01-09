Atlantic, Iowa, formerly Sioux City
Jane Lee Deter, 87, of Atlantic, formerly of Sioux City, passed away Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019, at her home.
Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Hockenberry Family Care in Atlantic. Private burial will be in Atlantic Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Deter Motors in Atlantic. Condolences may be left at www.hockenberryfamilycare.com.
Jane and Donald Deter were the owners of Deter Motor Company in Atlantic. In the 1950s and 1960s, they were associated with the Art Salsness Buick and Rambler dealerships in Sioux City.
Jane is survived by a son, Rodney Deter and Lanita Kirby of Atlantic; and a daughter, Jennifer Deter and Craig Glasgow of Percival, Iowa.
Preceding her in death were her parents; a son, D. Scott; and her husband, Don.