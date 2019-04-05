North Sioux City
Janene H. Pinney, 65, of North Sioux City, passed away Tuesday, April 2, 2019.
A celebration of life will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the American Red Cross in Riverside. Arrangements are under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City.
Janene was born on Oct. 16, 1953. She spent 47 amazing years married to Dennis Pinney. Janene worked as a waitress in the Siouxland area for many years. She spent her life giving to others by planning parties, benefits, and community events for the neighbor kids and senior citizens.
Survivors include her husband, Dennis Pinney; son, Raymond Pinney; daughter, Stacy Pinney; many siblings; four grandchildren, Andrea, Mary, Jaxon, Dillan; and many grandchildren by heart.
Janene was preceded in death by her father, William Goltz; and brother, Jim.
In lieu of flowers, please direct any monetary donations to the family.