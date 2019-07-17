Omaha, formerly Cherokee, Iowa
Janet Carsten Gerdes, 84, of Omaha, formerly of Cherokee and Hawarden, Iowa, passed away Monday, July 15, 2019.
Graveside services will be 11:30 a.m. Saturday in Grace Hill Cemetery, Hawarden. Visitation will be 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Road, in Omaha.
Janet was born in Hawarden, on July 19, 1934, to LR and Lois (Younie) Carsten. After graduating from Hawarden High School in 1952, Janet attended Iowa State University, graduating in 1956 with a degree in home economics. She taught at Leeds High School in Sioux City, from 1956 to 1958. She married Dr. Garry D. Gerdes, also of Hawarden, on June 28, 1958. She moved eventually to Cherokee, where she raised her three sons.
Janet enjoyed cooking, baking, sewing, music, Bible study, and watching football and golf.
She is survived by three sons, Dave Gerdes and wife, Christy (Bryant), Greg Gerdes, and Daniel Gerdes; and a brother, D. Kay Carsten of Henderson, Nev.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Salvation Army Kroc Center in Omaha.