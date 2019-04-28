South Sioux City
Janet L. Graves, 76, of South Sioux City, passed away on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at a Sioux City hospital.
Celebration of Life services will be 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Mohr Funeral Home in South Sioux City. Visitation with the family present will begin 5 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Janet was born Dec. 1, 1942, in Sioux City, Iowa, the daughter of Lawerence and Myrtle (Johnson) Weber. She grew up in Sioux City. Janet married Ernest Graves on Dec. 23, 1968 in Sergeant Bluff, Iowa. The couple settled in Sioux City before moving to South Sioux City in 1977. Together they raised three children. She worked at IBP for 46 years and Dollar Tree for seven years.
She was a member of United Food Workers Union Local 222. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and also enjoyed sewing, working crossword puzzles, baking, Husker football, and was an avid reader.
Survivors include her children, Carol Graves, Pamela Graves, Ernest "Buddy" Graves Jr. (Michelle Jones), Heidi (Scott) Kolleck, and Nelson (Rita) Wilson; grandchildren, Marisa (Tanner) Knop, Colby, Kayden, and Jerad Graves, Cassie Jones, Will, Xander, and Noah Kolleck, and Trey and DJ Wilson; great-grandsons, Levi and Layton Knop; sisters, Judy Milner and Sharon (Roger) Kann; brother, Gary Weber; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, cousins, friends, and extended family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lawerence and Myrtle Weber; her husband, Ernest Graves Sr.; a brother, Terry Weber; sisters, Pat Andersen, Shirley Leyk and Nancy Rowe; and granddaughter, Mackenzie Kolleck.