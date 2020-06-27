× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Janet L. Temple

Newell, Iowa

Janet L. Temple, 79, of Newell, died Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Loring Hospital in Sac City, Iowa following a brief battle with COVID-19.

Memorial services will be held at a later date. Burial will be in Newell Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Newell.

Janet Lee Todd was born on Oct. 19, 1940, in Jackson, Neb., the daughter of Piate and Iva (Erickson) Todd. On April 17, 1949, Janet was baptized at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hubbard, Neb., where she was later confirmed. Growing up, Janet attended school in Hubbard where she graduated from Hubbard Public School in 1958.

On Jan. 24, 1960, Janet was united in marriage to Wilbur Peters. Together, they were blessed with two children, Ricky and Kelvin.

On Dec. 15, 1967, Janet was united in marriage to Edward Temple. Together, they were blessed with two children, Lisa and James.

Janet operated a daycare for several years and owned Temple Hardware with Edward. Janet worked as a CNA at Newell Good Samaritan Center and Char-Mac in Lawton, Iowa before retiring in 2008.