Janet M. Baack
Le Mars, Iowa
Janet M. Baack, 68, of Le Mars, passed away Monday, March 9, 2020, at Accura Healthcare in Le Mars, with her son and daughter-in-law at her side.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at All Saints Catholic Parish-St. James Church in Le Mars. The Rev. Bruce Lawler will celebrate Mass. Burial will be in Assumption Catholic Cemetery, Merrill, Iowa. Visitation will begin at 2 p.m. Friday, with the family present at 4 p.m., a rosary at 5 p.m. and a Scriptural prayer service at 7 p.m., at Mauer-Johnson Funeral Home in Le Mars. Visitation will resume 9:30 a.m. until service time Saturday at the church. Expressions of sympathy may be directed through www.mauerjohnsonfh.com.
Janet Marie Delperdang was born on June 28, 1951, at St. Joseph Hospital in Sioux City, to William and Verda (Heiden) Delperdang, who were residing in Merrill. Janet loved growing up in Merrill, attending grade school there, then to middle school and high school at Gehlen Catholic in Le Mars, graduating in 1969. She continued her education at Western Iowa Tech Community College in Sioux City, receiving a degree in dental hygiene.
On Aug. 30, 1975, Janet was united in marriage to Thomas Baack of Le Mars at Our Lady of the Assumption Parish in Merrill. Tom and Janet built their life in Le Mars, raising their son, Matthew. Janet worked as a dental assistant for several dental offices in Le Mars and Sioux City, landing at Le Mars Dental until her retirement on Sept. 1, 2015.
Janet was an active member of St. James Church. She served for many years on the liturgy team, decorating committee, and as an extraordinary minister. Janet was an avid antique collector. She enjoyed all types of sewing, especially counted cross-stitch. For as much as she loved her many shop hop road trips with her sister, Susan, she was just as content to be at home in her sewing chair with any number of counted cross-stitch projects on her lap. Janet loved gardening, taking great pride in her flower beds. She delighted in time with her family playing card games and board games, and was particularly happy when all of her siblings could be together at once. It was Janet who orchestrated the last whole family picture taken at a Delperdang family wedding. She served on the board of directors at the Plymouth County Museum. She belonged to the Questers and Beta Sigma Phi. Tom and Janet were both very active with the American Legion Wasmer Post in Le Mars.
She will be lovingly remembered by her son, Matthew Baack, his wife, Amy, and Janet's most adored granddaughter, Clara, all of Bennington, Neb.; a brother and his wife, Jim and Julie Delperdang of Okoboji, Iowa; her sisters and their husbands, Susan and Dave Albers of Sioux Falls, S.D., Patti and Tom Coppock of Sioux Falls, and Cindy and Chuck Weber of Wichita, Kan.; brothers and sisters-in-law, Jerry Baack of Denver, Colo., Kathy Erick of Las Vegas, Nev., Rick and Diane Baack of Le Mars, Sue and Rick Gabel of Akron, Iowa, Beth and Ed Williams of Hawarden, Iowa, George and Laurie Baack of Toledo, Iowa, and Chris and Gene Harms of Le Mars; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Janet was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, Tom, who passed on Feb. 21, 2015.