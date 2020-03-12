Janet M. Baack

Janet was an active member of St. James Church. She served for many years on the liturgy team, decorating committee, and as an extraordinary minister. Janet was an avid antique collector. She enjoyed all types of sewing, especially counted cross-stitch. For as much as she loved her many shop hop road trips with her sister, Susan, she was just as content to be at home in her sewing chair with any number of counted cross-stitch projects on her lap. Janet loved gardening, taking great pride in her flower beds. She delighted in time with her family playing card games and board games, and was particularly happy when all of her siblings could be together at once. It was Janet who orchestrated the last whole family picture taken at a Delperdang family wedding. She served on the board of directors at the Plymouth County Museum. She belonged to the Questers and Beta Sigma Phi. Tom and Janet were both very active with the American Legion Wasmer Post in Le Mars.