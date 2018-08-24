Sioux City
Janet May Sloss Morgan, of Sioux City, was called home on Aug. 22, 2018. She died at her residence surrounded by her loving family.
Memorial service will be 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Visitation will be 1:30 p.m. until service time Sunday at the funeral home.
She was born on July 9, 1925, to James and Fern (Elliott) Sloss, in Omaha. She grew up with her family in North Bend, Neb. Janet was a graduate of North Bend High School and earned a bachelor's degree in education at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1947. Following graduation, she taught school in Scottsbluff, Neb., Yankton, S.D., and Sioux City.
She married Dr. Rex Morgan on Aug. 12, 1952, in North Bend. Six children were born from this union.
A member of Alpha Chi Omega sorority, she also served more than 70 years in P.E.O., as well as in numerous other community and philanthropic organizations. Janet was a long-time member of First Presbyterian Church, where she served as a deacon and elder. Her strong faith sustained her during good times and bad.
She was devoted to family and was a kind and generous friend. One of Janet's great passions was reading, and she enjoyed working at Book People, where she could recommend books to family, friends, and anyone else who came into the store. She volunteered to read at several elementary schools and was committed to instilling a love of reading in young people. She was also an avid photographer.
Janet opened her heart to others and, as a result, she enriched the lives of many.
She loved to learn, try new things, and enjoyed traveling. As a young woman, she traveled for three months in Europe and later enjoyed trips to Spain, South Africa and Italy. At the age of 86, she traveled with family to Ireland and visited Derry, where her great-grandparents lived.
She is survived by sons, Jeffrey (Cheli) of Iowa City, Iowa, and Thomas (Mary) of Ewing, N.J.; daughters, Barbara Young (Gary) of Calias, Maine, and Carolyn Cook of Sioux City; numerous grandchildren; and her cat companion, Hunter.
Janet was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, June Sloss and Ruth Johnson; and children, Patricia Ann and Timothy John.
Memorials may be sent to the Hospice of Siouxland, the Council on Sexual Assault and Domestic Violence, and Girls Inc. of Sioux City.
The family extends its sincere gratitude for the friendship and care provided by the Hospice of Siouxland, Visiting Angels, Chaplain Brenda Zahnley, and the many friends and family who supported Janet during her illness.