× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Janet M. VanAuken

Salix, Iowa

Janet M. VanAuken, 84, of Salix, passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020, at Burgess Health Center in Onawa, Iowa.

A celebration of life visitation will be 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, July 19, at St. Joseph Parish Center in Salix. Arrangements are under the direction of Rush Family Care Service in Onawa. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.rushfamilycareservice.com.

Janet Mae VanAuken was born on Dec. 24, 1935, in Onawa, the daughter of Ira and Leta “Tootsie” (Gulick) Copple. She grew up near Salix and graduated from Salix High School in 1953.

She operated VanAuken Landscaping and Elmwood Flower Shop in Sioux City for several years. She then worked as a security guard for Mid-American and MCI, where she later retired.

Janet enjoyed spending time with all of her family, especially her grandkids. She also enjoyed her many flowers, and watching the beautiful hummingbirds.