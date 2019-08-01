Alton, Iowa
70, died Tuesday, July 30, 2019. Service: Aug. 3 at 10:30 a.m., St. Mary's Catholic Church, Alton. Burial: St. Mary's Cemetery. Visitation: Aug. 2 from 4-7 p.m., at the church. Fisch Funeral Home and Monument, Remsen, Iowa.
