Alton, Iowa

70, died Tuesday, July 30, 2019. Service: Aug. 3 at 10:30 a.m., St. Mary's Catholic Church, Alton. Burial: St. Mary's Cemetery. Visitation: Aug. 2 from 4-7 p.m., at the church. Fisch Funeral Home and Monument, Remsen, Iowa.

the life of: Janet Mae Bruns
