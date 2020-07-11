Janet Pick
Sioux City
Janet Pick, 76, of Sioux City, passed away peacefully on July 7, 2020 at a local care center.
A vigil service will be 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel in Sioux City. Online condolences may be offered at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Janet was born on Jan. 11, 1944, in Sioux City and raised in Climbing Hill, Iowa. She is the daughter of Ruby and Arthur Tennis. She graduated from Climbing Hill High School.
Jan married the love her life, Joseph Pick, on Dec. 28, 1963 at Cathedral of the Epiphany. Jan was a stay-at-home mom while her children were young and then worked at Care Choices, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Continental Insurance, and Eagle Ridge Services before retiring.
Jan and Joe raised three beautiful children and were loving grandparents to eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Jan cherished spending time with her family and close friends. Jan also had a passion for crocheting and made several blankets over the years for her grandchildren. She always made each family birthday special by baking her angel food cakes with seven-minute frosting and lemon poppy seed cake. While her children and grandchildren were young, Jan attended their sporting events as much as possible. She also enjoyed watching football and basketball on T.V. especially the Green Bay Packers and Iowa State basketball. When Jan wasn't spending time with her family or watching sports, she enjoyed a fun afternoon at the Hard Rock.
Left to cherish Jan's memory are her children, Jeff (Mary), Julie Podkovich, Joel (Holly); eight grandchildren, Alicia Held (Ryan), Alex Pick (Megan), Marissa Podkovich (Ed Tarry), Natasha Podkovich, Nadia Podkovich, Andrew Podkovich, Joseph Pick, and Samantha Pick; one great-grandchild, Blake Held; sister, Joan Martens; special niece, Beck Nothem; along with many other nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband; and parents.
Jan's family would like to extend a special thanks to Mercy One Hospital, Hospice of Siouxland and Pioneer Valley for providing excellent care during her last few months.
