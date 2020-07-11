× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Janet Pick

Sioux City

Janet Pick, 76, of Sioux City, passed away peacefully on July 7, 2020 at a local care center.

A vigil service will be 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel in Sioux City. Online condolences may be offered at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Janet was born on Jan. 11, 1944, in Sioux City and raised in Climbing Hill, Iowa. She is the daughter of Ruby and Arthur Tennis. She graduated from Climbing Hill High School.

Jan married the love her life, Joseph Pick, on Dec. 28, 1963 at Cathedral of the Epiphany. Jan was a stay-at-home mom while her children were young and then worked at Care Choices, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Continental Insurance, and Eagle Ridge Services before retiring.

Jan and Joe raised three beautiful children and were loving grandparents to eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild.