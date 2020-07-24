Janice Byers
Sioux City
Janice “Bucky” Byers, 75, of Sioux City, passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020, at her residence.
Services will be 1 p.m. Sunday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel, with Chaplain Kathy Yoder officiating. Private burial will be Lincoln Memorial, Lincoln, Neb. Visitation with the family will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be given at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Janice was born on March 28, 1945, in Rugby, N.D., the daughter of William Edward and Eunice Sarah Smutzler.
She married Don Byers on March 6, 1992 in Sioux City. Janice worked as a bartender for various establishments.
She loved her family and enjoyed keeping up with all of the family's activities.
Survivors include her husband, Don Byers of Sioux City; children, Lori (Charles) Schwahn of Lincoln, and Tim Bratvold of Le Mars, Iowa; grandchildren, Sarah (Chase) May of Lincoln, Stacy Cink of Lincoln, Bobby (Jamie) Bratvold of Sioux City, Ryan (Addison) Bratvold of Des Moines, Timmy Bratvold and his fiancee, Chloe Ryerson of Des Moines, and Charlie (Caitlin) Schwahn of Lincoln; nine great-grandchildren; siblings, Dale Smutzler of Las Vegas, Nev., Ron Smutzler of Sioux City, and Jeannie (Gordon) Thompson of Knoxville, Iowa; and daughter-in-law, Dawn Bratvold.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Sarah Smutzler; and two brothers.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family.
