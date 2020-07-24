× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Janice Byers

Sioux City

Janice “Bucky” Byers, 75, of Sioux City, passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020, at her residence.

Services will be 1 p.m. Sunday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel, with Chaplain Kathy Yoder officiating. Private burial will be Lincoln Memorial, Lincoln, Neb. Visitation with the family will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be given at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Janice was born on March 28, 1945, in Rugby, N.D., the daughter of William Edward and Eunice Sarah Smutzler.

She married Don Byers on March 6, 1992 in Sioux City. Janice worked as a bartender for various establishments.

She loved her family and enjoyed keeping up with all of the family's activities.