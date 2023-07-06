Janice C. 'Jan' Brown

Sergeant Bluff

Janice C. "Jan" Brown, 80, of Sergeant Bluff, departed this world to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, June 30, 2023.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 6, at the Morningside Lutheran Church. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 5, at the Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City, 4125 Orleans Avenue, with a Prayer Service at 7 p.m. Burial will be in Parkview Cemetery, Hastings, Neb.

Janice was born on Oct. 3, 1942, in Hastings, the daughter of Carl and Alice (Anderson) Grothen. During part of her youth the family lived in California where Carl was stationed with the Army. The family moved back to Hastings, and Jan graduated from the Hastings High School in 1960. Jan attended one year at Hastings College, then graduated in 1962 from LPN school in Kearney, Neb., having earned her LPN.

While attending college in Kearney, Jan met the love of her life, Vernon Fred Brown. They were united in marriage on Jan. 5, 1963, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Hastings. From this union two children were born, Michael Grant Brown on June 9, 1964, and Marsha Gayle Brown on Oct. 11, 1967.

Jan graduated in 1980 from St. Joseph School of Nursing with her RN degree. Over the years she worked at the Sioux City hospitals, Matney Nursing homes, and also during part of those years was a stay-at-home mom. In 1984, Jan accepted the position of Nurse Director at the Dakota County Health Department, retiring in 2000, after 16 years.

Jan treasured time spent with her family; she liked to sew, quilt, garden, camp, cook and read. She was a member of the Morningside Lutheran Church, and enjoyed serving the Lord.

Jan is survived by her husband, Vernon; two children, Mike (Shelly) Brown of Missouri Valley, Iowa, and Marsha (Troy) Miller of Mount Juliet, Tenn.; seven grandchildren, Michael (Linsey) Brown, Jr., Matthew (Annemarie) Brown, Madison Brown, Benjamin (Julia) Miller, Brandon Miller, Baylie Miller, and Bethany Miller; four great-grandchildren, Paisley, Hudson, Elijah, and Lenora Brown; half-sister Carma Winder; stepsister Marie (Bill) Buckley; other relatives; and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents.