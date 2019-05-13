{{featured_button_text}}

Sheldon, Iowa

78, died Saturday, May 11, 2019. Service: May 15 at 10:30 a.m., First Reformed Church. Burial: East Lawn Cemetery. Visitation: May 14 after 4 p.m., at the church. Vander Ploeg Funeral Home.

Celebrate
the life of: Janice F. De Groot
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments