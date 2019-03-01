McCook Lake, S.D.
Janice "JJ" (Jans) Gifford, 67, of McCook Lake, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, at a local hospital.
A celebration of life service will be 3 p.m. Saturday at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel in Sioux City, with the Rev. Martha Anderson officiating. Burial will be at a later date. Visitation will be one hour prior to service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be offered at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
JJ was born on April 10, 1951, in Akron, Iowa, to Karl and Cora (Ross) Jans. She graduated from Akron High School with the class of 1969. She continued her education at Morningside College, graduating in 1974 with a teaching degree. JJ taught at South Sioux City High School before transfer to Sioux City North High School. She finished her work history at Cable One in Sioux City, where she was the warehouse manager for 33 years.
JJ married Bill Gifford Jr. on Jan. 14, 1995 in Deadwood, S.D. JJ loved to cook, and was great at it.
JJ is survived by her husband, Bill Gifford Jr.; son, Jeff (Felicia) Gifford; stepdaughter, Katy (Sean) Chartier; brothers, Jerry Jans and Jason (Sharon) Jans; four grandchildren; and many friends, and extended family.
JJ was preceded in death by her parents.