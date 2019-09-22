Sioux City
Janice L. Hedges, 85, of Sioux City, passed away Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, at a Sioux City hospital.
Services will be 2 p.m. Monday at 6th Street Church of Christ, with the Rev. Mike Mahler officiating. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 to 6 p.m. today, with a prayer service at 6 p.m., at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be expressed at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Janice, the daughter of Roy and Rose (Downing) Soole, was born July 26, 1934, in Sioux City. She attended school in the Leeds area.
On Oct. 24, 1953, Janice was united in marriage to Willard Hedges in Sioux Falls, S.D. They made their home in Sioux City, and Janice had lived in the same house for 63 years. She worked as a dietitian until retiring from Marian Health Center. Willard passed away on Dec. 19, 2001.
Janice enjoyed playing bingo, watching westerns and gardening. She loved to bake for everyone.
Janice is survived by two sons, Dennis (Barb) Hedges and Byron Hedges; four daughters, Sharon Nelson, Karen (Joe) March, Jeanne Matlock and Dawn (David) Russell; 11 grandchildren; numerous great- grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and one brother, Marty (Nancy) Soole.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; one brother, Donald Soole; and one son-in-law, Michael Nelson.
