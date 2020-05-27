× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Janice L. Roarson

Sloan, Iowa

Janice Louise Roarson, 80, of Sloan, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020, in Sergeant Bluff, with family by her side.

Memorial services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at Rush Family Care Service in Onawa, Iowa, with Dr. Emery Killian officiating. (Social distancing measures must be followed). Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery, Albaton, Iowa. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.rushfamilycareservice.com.

Janice was born on July 6, 1939, in Sioux City, to Glen and Elaine (Stoulp) DuBois. She grew up on a farm near Albaton and graduated from Sloan High School.

Janice and Jerry Roarson were united in marriage on Sept. 28, 1958. To this union two children were born, Wendy and Mike. Janice retired from Farmland after many years working in the administrative office.

She took pride in her home and tending to her flowers. She loved bowling, playing Keno with her friend, Kay, visiting with her friend, Margaret, shopping at Sam's Club, and watching QVC. She enjoyed being with her family and friends.

Janice was a member of Community Church of Christ in Sloan.