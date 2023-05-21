Janice Marie (Nelson) Mohan

Sioux City

Janice Marie (Nelson) Mohan, a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother passed away on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at the age of 86 after an 18-month battle with cancer.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 17, at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel in Sioux City, followed by a luncheon at the funeral home. Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery. Online condolences may be directed to meyerbroschapels.com.

Born on Sept. 21, 1936, in Fosston, Minn., to parents, Christian Nelson and Ruth (Benson) Nelson, Janice lived most of her life in Sioux City. She graduated from Central High School in 1953 and went on to work at Northwestern Bell Telephone Company. There she met and married Donald Mohan (the love of her life) on Sept. 29, 1956. They were blessed with three children.

Janice was a devout Christian and active throughout her years at Augustana Lutheran Church. Her example of faith is her greatest legacy to children, Mark (Marci) Mohan, Amy Skiff and David Mohan; grandchildren, Hannah (Nick) Kranowski and Dylan (Stephanie) Mohan and adored great-grandchildren, Henry, Allison and Griffin.

Among her greatest joys in life were her grandchildren, reading, and traveling with her husband.

Janice was preceded in death by her parents; loving husband, Donald Mohan; sister, Audrey (Nelson) Mook; and brothers, Dwayne Nelson, Charles Nelson and Marvin Nelson.

Memorials in her honor can be made to Augustana Lutheran Church, 600 Court Street Sioux City, IA 51101.