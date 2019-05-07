{{featured_button_text}}

Sioux City

90, died Thursday, May 2, 2019. Service: May 8 at 10:30 a.m., Redeemer Lutheran Church. Burial: Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation: May 7 from 4 to 8 p.m., at the church. Morningside Chapel, Christy-Smith Funeral Homes.

the life of: Janice (Olsen) Nagel
