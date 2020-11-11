Janina Johnson

Services will be 1:30 p.m. Friday at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Cherokee, Iowa, with the Rev. Jean Morse. Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be 12:30 p.m. until service time Friday at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Redig Funeral Home in Aurelia.

Janina met the love of her life, Jack E. Johnson, at a dance in Sioux City. Instead of choosing from the lineup of girls, Jack chose the shy girl sitting off to the side and never looked back. Janina and Jack were married on Dec. 5, 1954, and farmed and raised their four children north of Aurelia. Janina was a perfect fit for the farm and was by Jack's side daily. She loved working with the livestock and tending to her large garden. Those fortunate enough to taste Janina's cooking and baking know she was one of the best. Hog buyers and feed salesmen always seemed to drop in around dinner time and were always welcomed at the table.