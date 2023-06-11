Janis G. Jessip

Sioux City

Janis G. Jessip, 79, of Sioux City passed away Thursday, June, 8, 2023, at a local nursing home surrounded by her family.

Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 14, at Christy-Smith funeral Homes, Larkin Chapel. Funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 15, at Riverside United Methodist Church. Burial will be at Elk Point Cemetery in Elk Point, S.D.

Janis Jessip was born on Oct. 23, 1943, in Long Beach, Calif. After her birth, the family returned to the Elk Point area. She graduated from Elk Point High School. After graduating high school, she attended the University of South Dakota.

On June 2, 1962, she was united in marriage to Gale Jessip, with whom she spent just short of 60 wonderful years of marriage until Gale's passing on April 16, 2022. To this union was born one child, Brent Jessip.

After her son Brent was born, Janis was a stay-at-home mom for several years. Then took up some part time work at the Sioux City School cafeterias, Palmer's Candy for 14 years, Gateway, and Goodwill.

If Janis had a philosophy in life, it would be, garden as though you will live forever. If you took a stroll through her neighborhood, you could always find Janis outside tending to her many flowers. Along with her gardening, when it came to her beloved dogs, their care and appearance were of utmost importance to her. She enjoyed square dancing, roller-skating at Rollerama, and going to WinnaVegas to play the penny slots and enjoy the nightly buffet, with her husband, Gale. She enjoyed sharing her hobby of shopping with her grandchildren for school clothes every year. If you looked into Janis's closet her hobby of shopping for a bargain was evident.

She is survived by her son Brent (Lori) Jessip of Sioux City; beloved dog and best friend Susie; granddaughters, Stephanie (Spencer) Hansen of Hinton, Iowa, and Sadie Jessip of Sioux City; grandson, Shane Jessip of Sioux City; sister-in-law Esther Girard of Sioux City; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband Gale Jessip; parents Alphonse and Evelyn Girard; brother Norman Girard; and beloved dogs, Skipper and Muffin.