Battle Creek, Iowa
Jann Marie Corrie, 63, of Battle Creek, passed away peacefully Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019, following a brave battle with cancer, at her daughter's home in Battle Creek.
Per Jann’s wishes, private graveside service for immediate family only will be in Mount Hope Cemetery, Battle Creek. Arrangements are under the direction of Christensen-Van Houten Funeral Home in Battle Creek. Condolences may be sent online at www.christensenvanhouten.com.
Jann Marie Corrie, the daughter of Donald and Phyllis (Schmidt) Huss, was born on May 16, 1955, in Battle Creek. Jann was raised and made her home on the family farm raising turkeys and farming.
Jann is survived by her son, Scott (Naomi) Corrie and family of Council Bluffs, Iowa; daughter, Carmen Corrie of Battle Creek; and numerous family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Donald in 2003, and Phyllis in 2009; and brother Craig in 2006.