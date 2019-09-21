Wayne, Neb.
Jasmine Marie Olson, infant daughter of Jaret and Mandy (Benscoter) Olson of Wayne, was born and passed away Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at an Omaha hospital.
Family services will be in Lime Creek Cemetery, near Maskell, Neb. Arrangements are under the direction of Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne.
Jasmine is survived by her mom and dad; big sister, Abigail; grandparents, Louis (Marilee) Benscoter of Wayne, and Beverle Olson (Dean Graber) of Norfolk, Neb.; and uncles, aunts and cousins.
Jasmine's grandma, Gail Benscoter; grandpa, Lamar Olson; and her great-grandparents preceded her in death.
