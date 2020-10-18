Jason A. Gwin
Sioux City
Jason A. Gwin, 42, of Sioux City, passed away Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at a local hospital.
Services will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel, with visitation one hour prior to service time. Online condolences can be expressed at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Jason was born Dec. 23, 1977, in Sioux City, to Noah "Sonny" and Adela (Navarrete) Gwin. He grew up in Sioux City and graduated from North High School in 1996.
Jason began working at Navarrete's Restaurant when he was a teenager and worked at the restaurant for over 20 years. He worked a variety of positions at the restaurant. Jason also worked in the catering business. On April 18, 2015, he married Nicole Goethe in Sioux City.
Jason was a collector of Superman comics and enjoyed watching superhero movies, specifically of the DC Universe.
He enjoyed shooting and collecting guns, grilling and smoking meats, watching UFC fights, and cheering on the Minnesota Vikings. He loved his cat, Rocky, who was his buddy."
Those left to honor his memory are his parents, Noah "Sonny"and Adela Gwin of Sioux City; wife, Nicole Gwin of Sioux City; brother, Diego (Maiba) Gwin of Sioux City; sister, Laura (George) Johnson of Sioux City; mother-in-law, Linda Goethe of Sioux City; brother-in-law, Patrick (Lexi) Goethe of Salt Lake City, Utah; sister-in-law, Crystal (David) Brieze of Salt Lake City; close friends, TR Vollmer of Hornick, Iowa, and Leif Peterson of Sioux City; six aunts; two uncles; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents; and his baby brother, Noah.
