Jason A. Gwin

Sioux City

Jason A. Gwin, 42, of Sioux City, passed away Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at a local hospital.

Services will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel, with visitation one hour prior to service time. Online condolences can be expressed at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Jason was born Dec. 23, 1977, in Sioux City, to Noah "Sonny" and Adela (Navarrete) Gwin. He grew up in Sioux City and graduated from North High School in 1996.

Jason began working at Navarrete's Restaurant when he was a teenager and worked at the restaurant for over 20 years. He worked a variety of positions at the restaurant. Jason also worked in the catering business. On April 18, 2015, he married Nicole Goethe in Sioux City.

Jason was a collector of Superman comics and enjoyed watching superhero movies, specifically of the DC Universe.

He enjoyed shooting and collecting guns, grilling and smoking meats, watching UFC fights, and cheering on the Minnesota Vikings. He loved his cat, Rocky, who was his buddy."