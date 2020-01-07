Jason E. Tibbetts

Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Thursday at St. John Lutheran Church in Sioux City, with the Rev. Jeff Swanson officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Morningside Chapel, Christy-Smith Funeral Homes.

Jason Eugene Tibbetts was born on Oct. 2, 1978, in Sioux City, the son of Daniel and Kathy (Blassl) Tibbetts. He attended school in the area, and in 2017 he graduated with honors from Briar Cliff University, obtaining a bachelor's degree in accounting.

Jason was a co-owner of Accent Timbers located in Merrill, Iowa. He was also an accountant at Jebro Inc. in Sioux City. Jason had obtained a Western Iowa Tech Community College (WITCC) accounting specialist degree and graduated with honors. He was a VITA (Volunteer Income Tax Assistance) volunteer for several years and served as the Le Mars VITA site coordinator for a period of time. He was the WITCC Accounting Club president as well as the WITCC Accounting Student of the Year 2014. He served as an accounting tutor at both Briar Cliff and WITCC. Jason was a member of St. John Lutheran Church.