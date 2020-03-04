Jason R. Wink

Sioux City

Jason Ray Wink, 39, of Sioux City, passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020.

Services will be 7 p.m. Thursday at Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City. Visitation will be 4 p.m. until the time of service Thursday at the funeral.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Jason was born on Feb. 23, 1981, in Sioux City, the son of Terry and Elaine (Wennekamp) Wink. He graduated from Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School in 2000. During high school, he worked at Hy-Vee, and later for MCI, Gateway, CenturyLink, Premier Bank Card, and lastly for Wells Blue Bunny.

Jason married Amanda Engeltjes on March 7, 2008, together they had one child, Aubrey Renee. Jason and Amanda later divorced.

A few of the many things that Jason loved to do were fishing, camping, golfing, and drawing. He also was an avid music fan. Most importantly, Jason loved spending time with his family and friends. Jason touched everybody's soul with whom he came in contact with.

Survivors include his parents, Terry and Elaine Wink; daughter, Aubrey Renee Wink; sister, Jennifer Renee Wink; grandma, Eleanor Likes "Grandma T"; grandma, Brenda "Yaya" Wennekamp; grandparents, Raymond and Rosie Wink; and many other family members and friends.

Jason was preceded in death by his grandpa, Harold Wennekamp.

To plant a tree in memory of Jason Wink as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.