Albuquerque, N.M., formerly Sioux City
Jason Reed Rourke, 47, of Albuquerque, formerly Sioux City, passed away suddenly on Feb. 26, 2019, in Albuquerque, where he lived the past 21 years.
Celebration of life service will be 1 p.m. on June 29, in his hometown at Word of Life Church, 1478 Buchanan Ave., in Sioux City. For information please call 712-258-0405. All friends of Jason and his family are invited to come share their memories.
He is survived by his father and stepmother, Ben and Corrine Rourke; four children, Venessa Rourke, Zachary (Moriah) Rourke, Missy (Edwin) Duarte and Hannah Rourke; one grandchild, Jasper Duarte; a sister, Marnie (Randy) Ohlfest; a brother, Nathan (Sara) Rourke; his wife, Jennifer Rourke; and stepson, Eloy Fernandez.
He was preceded in death by his birth mother, Sheryl Hook Metz.