Jason T. Buckholtz, 44, of Sioux City, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020.
Service will be 10 a.m. Monday at Country Celebrations with Pastor Lori Van Cura officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 to 6 p.m. today, with family present, at Waterbury Funeral service of Sioux City, 4125 Orleans Ave.
Jason Thayer Buckholtz was born Sept. 27, 1975, in Sioux City, Iowa, the son of Gary Buckholtz and Kim Free (Minscer). He attended North High School and later earned his GED to further education through Tree Care Industry Association and International Society of Arbor, Culture.
Jason married Kristy Jensen in 2008; they later divorced in 2012. In 2015, he married Nicki Leedom until her passing in 2018.
Jason, a family-oriented man, found his pleasure in spending time with his children, nieces, and his twin brother.
He found wisdom and guidance in living a spiritual life, and often volunteered his leisure hours at AA meetings. His recovery and faith provided life principles he could impart unto his children. Many times you would see him with his daily reflections book, aligning himself with the lesson he could glean for the day.
Jason alongside his twin brother Jeremy, worked as an arborist for 22 years and enjoyed it all the while. Jason was a tender-hearted man, whose mission on earth was to make people smile. Everywhere Jason went, his presence would light up the room, in his humor; he could make a stranger a friend with quick and effortless laughter. Jason will be remembered as an amazing father, brother, uncle, son, friend, and mentor.
He worked for Compressed Steel, and then in 1998 started at Midwest Tree Care. Jason was a member of the TCIA, ISA, Sunnybrook Community Church, Alcoholics Anonymous, and Narcotics Anonymous.
Jason is survived by his mother, Kim Free of South Sioux City; two sons, Benjamin of Fort Dodge, Iowa, and Mason of Sioux City; two daughters, Joslyn (Alec) Buckholtz-Morris of Covington Township, Pa., and Samantha (Spencer) Buckholtz- Wright of Sioux City; three stepchildren, Josh Boggess of Homer, Neb., Jacob and Chelsea Foreman of Omaha; two brothers, Corey Buckholtz, of Orange City, Iowa, and Jeremy (Robin) Buckholtz of Sioux City; four nieces, Katie, Emily (Carson), Megan, and Kenzie, three nephews, D.J., Corey Jr., and Jacob; his grandparents; aunts, uncles, cousins; and many, many friends.
He is preceded in death by his father, Gary; and his wife, Nicki.
