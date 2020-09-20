Jason T. Buckholtz

Jason alongside his twin brother Jeremy, worked as an arborist for 22 years and enjoyed it all the while. Jason was a tender-hearted man, whose mission on earth was to make people smile. Everywhere Jason went, his presence would light up the room, in his humor; he could make a stranger a friend with quick and effortless laughter. Jason will be remembered as an amazing father, brother, uncle, son, friend, and mentor.

He worked for Compressed Steel, and then in 1998 started at Midwest Tree Care. Jason was a member of the TCIA, ISA, Sunnybrook Community Church, Alcoholics Anonymous, and Narcotics Anonymous.

Jason is survived by his mother, Kim Free of South Sioux City; two sons, Benjamin of Fort Dodge, Iowa, and Mason of Sioux City; two daughters, Joslyn (Alec) Buckholtz-Morris of Covington Township, Pa., and Samantha (Spencer) Buckholtz- Wright of Sioux City; three stepchildren, Josh Boggess of Homer, Neb., Jacob and Chelsea Foreman of Omaha; two brothers, Corey Buckholtz, of Orange City, Iowa, and Jeremy (Robin) Buckholtz of Sioux City; four nieces, Katie, Emily (Carson), Megan, and Kenzie, three nephews, D.J., Corey Jr., and Jacob; his grandparents; aunts, uncles, cousins; and many, many friends.

He is preceded in death by his father, Gary; and his wife, Nicki.