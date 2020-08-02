× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Jay C. Dawdy

Sioux City

Jay C. Dawdy, 48, of Sioux City, passed away on Friday, July 31, 2020, at his residence.

Graveside services will be 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel.

Jay Charles Dawdy, the son of John R. and Janice K. (Brown) Dawdy, was born Oct. 2, 1971, in Sioux City. Jay was a lifelong Sioux City resident and graduated from West High School in 1990. He attended and graduated from Morningside College.

After college, Jay did some substitute teaching in the Sioux City area and then became an in-home teacher/coach for kids with special needs.

Jay enjoyed collecting coins, was an avid reader and spent many hours doing genealogy.

Jay is survived by his mother, Janice Dawdy of Sioux City; three brothers, John (Lisa) Dawdy of Alcester, S.D., Jerry Dawdy of Lincoln, Neb., and Joe Dawdy of Sioux City; six nephews, Justin, Jacob, Nathan, Spenser, Nick and Ryan; and one niece, Tarah.

He was preceded in death by his father; paternal and maternal grandparents; and one sister-in-law, Shelli Dawdy.