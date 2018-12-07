Sioux City
Jayne Marie Burnight, 90, of Sioux City, passed away Monday, Dec. 3, 2018, at a local nursing home.
Memorial services will be 2 p.m. Saturday at St. Mark Lutheran Church, with the Rev. David Halaas officiating. Visitation with the family will be 1 p.m. until service time Saturday at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Online condolences may be made to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Jayne was born on Feb. 22, 1928, in Sioux City, to Walter and June (Berglund) Soiseth. She graduated from East High School, Morningside College and the University of South Dakota in Vermillion.
She was united in marriage to Ed Barnes and later to Leo Burnight. Jayne worked as a music teacher for the Sioux Falls Public School system for two years and for the Sioux City School system for 28 years.
Jayne played in her mother's orchestra (June's All Girl Orchestra) at the longest fraternity organization in the area during the 1940s. She was a member of St. Mark Lutheran Church and was the choir director there for 10 years as well as a member of Rachel Circle. She was a member of the Sioux Falls Symphony for 50 years and the Sioux City Symphony for 55 years, serving as a youth symphony board member and private string teacher. She also spent time as a volunteer for Hospice. Jayne was an avid reader, enjoyed knitting, and loved to travel including to her lake home in Minnesota and South Padre in the winter.
Those left to honor her memory include her sons, Robert (Nancy) Barnes of North Sioux City, David Barnes of St. Paul, Minn., and Eric (Rebecca) Barnes of Dallas, Texas; grandchildren, Joseph, Jonathan, Katie, Melody, Joy, Timothy, Paul, Samuel, Lucas, Peter, Melissa, Christopher, and Jeffrey; 10 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Cherrol Soiseth; nephews, Jonathon, Luke, and Daniel; and niece, Kristen and their families.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Leo; son, Perry Barnes; daughter-in-law, Cathy Barnes; and brother, Robert Soiseth.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Mark Lutheran Church, Hospice of Siouxland or the Sioux City Symphony.