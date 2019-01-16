Sioux City
Jayne M. Frigge, 58, of Sioux City, passed away Monday, Jan. 14, 2019, at a local hospital.
Memorial services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Sioux City. Burial will be in Omaha Valley Cemetery, rural Homer, Neb. Visitation will be 9:30 a.m. until service time Friday at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Mohr Funeral Home in South Sioux City.
Jayne was born on May 23, 1960, in Sioux City, the daughter of Ralph and Fern (Tompkins) Norris. She graduated from Walthill (Neb.) High School and received associate degrees in criminal justice and nursing from Western Iowa Tech Community College. She worked as an RN at Mercy Medical Center, S. Sturges Recovery Center, and Matney's Colonial Manor. Jayne married Gary Frigge in 2005 and they raised a wonderful family.
She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. She also was very athletic and enjoyed boating, skiing, horseback riding, and softball, and had a great love for all animals.
Survivors include her husband, Gary Frigge; children, Riley, Taryn, Wesley, Ruby, and Cash; numerous grandchildren; her mother, Fern Norris; a brother, RJ Norris; a sister, Jan Stansberry; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Nicki Leedom; her father, RJ Norris; special brother, Jeff Norris; and brother, Wade Norris.