Winter Springs, Fla., formerly Sioux City
Jean Ann Meisenholder-Arthur, 87, of Winter Springs, formerly of Sioux City, went to heaven Thursday, July 25, 2019, at home surrounded by family.
Services will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Tuskawilla United Methodist Church in Casselberry, Fla.. Arrangements are under the direction of Banfield Funeral Home in Winter Springs. Condolences may be sent online to www.banfieldfuneralhome.com.
She was born in Sioux City, on Sept. 29, 1931. Jean grew up in Vermillion and was a longtime resident of Sioux City until moving to Winter Springs in 1985.
Jean was married to Harry J. "Corky" Arthur II on Aug. 11, 1947. She worked at Joe Morton Insurance and Great West Casualty in computer programming for 25 years.
She is survived by her children, Stephanie (Ron) Ege, Louise Arthur and Harry (Julie) Arthur III; eight grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and the family dog, Pip.