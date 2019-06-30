Sioux City
Jean A. Olson, 81, of Sioux City, died Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at Countryside Health Care Center in Sioux City.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at Morningside Chapel, Christy-Smith Funeral Homes. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 9:30 a.m. until service time Monday at the funeral home.
Jean Arlene Sweeney, the daughter of Clifford and Pearl (Rolog) Sweeney, was born on March 8, 1938, in Sioux City. She graduated from East High School.
On April 7, 1962, Jean was united in marriage with David Olson in Sioux City. She was employed at the Half Price Store as an associate and later in the accounting department. Jean then worked at Gordman's, retiring in 2013. David died on June 23, 2015.
Jean enjoyed reading, making ceramics, and playing poker and bingo with her girlfriends. However, her greatest love was spending time with her grandchildren.
Jean is survived by her children, Scott Olson of Sioux City, Mitzi (John) Dillingham of Lakeville, Minn., and Steve (Dana) Olson of Omaha; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; siblings, Dorothy Helm, Richard Sweeney, Anne Sweeney, and Jim Sweeney; and a granddaughter, Emily Dillingham.