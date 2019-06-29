{{featured_button_text}}

Sioux City

81, died Tuesday, June 25, 2019. Service: July 1 at 10:30 a.m., Morningside Chapel, Christy-Smith Funeral Homes. Burial: Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation: July 1 at 9:30 a.m., at the funeral home.

the life of: Jean Arlene Olson
